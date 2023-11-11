Taemin's Guilty Overtakes Jonghyun's Poet | Artist as the best-selling solo album in SHINee's history; Reports

SHINee’s youngest member Taemin, also known as the ‘idol of idols’ by many recently released his fourth EP Guilty after two years, upon his discharge from the mandatory military service. Swiftly after its release the album became a massive hit, selling 253,142 copies on the Circle Album Chart, as reported by SHINee’s Charts.

Taemin surpasses Jonghyun with Guilty as SHINee's top-selling solo album

Renowned for his contribution to the third-gen K-pop boy group SHINee, TAEMIN has reached a noteworthy milestone with his latest solo release, Guilty. Unveiled on October 30, this fourth mini album has swiftly surged to commercial triumph, adding a significant achievement in his five-year-long solo career.

As reported by SHINee Charts, TAEMIN's latest release, Guilty has achieved a significant milestone with 253,142 copies sold on this week's Circle Album Chart, solidifying its position as the top-selling solo album among SHINee members. This accomplishment surpasses the previous five-year record held by late SHINee member Jonghyun's Poet | Artist.

Moreover, Guilty represents TAEMIN's most triumphant release on the Circle Album Chart, reaffirming his iconic stature within the K-pop industry.

Taemin’s activities since his return from the military

Taemin made a noteworthy return on October 30 with the release of his EP "Guilty" and an accompanying music video, marking his first release following his military discharge. As a solo artist, he is set to hold a concert titled "Metamorph" in December at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. During his promotional activity for Guilty, he expressed his admiration towards SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and his desire to collaborate with K-RnB artist DPR IAN. The Move singer also made an appearance on BTS member SUGA’s talk show, SUCHWITA where he was joined by idol friend Jimin and together they discussed being 93-liners in the K-pop industry and the contrast between being the eldest and youngest of their respective groups.

Taemin, the youngest member of the K-pop supergroup SHINee, embarked on his music career in 2008 when SHINee made their debut with the chart-topping single Replay. As a solo artist, he released his debut EP titled Ace in 2014, featuring the lead single Danger.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taemin's Guilty music video OUT: SHINee member wows with synth-pop track over dreamy and surreal visuals