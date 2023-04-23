Taeyang unveils full tracklist for Down To Earth featuring collab with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Bryan Chase and more

Taeyang, the legendary K-Pop artist, and member of the iconic group BIGBANG, has fans around the world buzzing with anticipation as he reveals the full tracklist for his upcoming mini album 'Down To Earth' on April 23 on THEBLACKLABEL’s official Twitter account. The album is set to drop on April 25 via various streaming platforms.

Tracklist featuring star-studded collaborations

With the release of the full tracklist, Taeyang has revealed the star-studded collaborations for his mini album. The album's tracklist includes the previously released singles ‘Vibe (feat. Jimin of BTS),’ ‘Shoong! (feat. Lisa of BLACKPINK),’ ‘Seed,’ ‘I Am,’ ‘Inspiration (feat. Beenzino),’ and ‘Nightfall (feat. Bryan Chase).’

A monumental release

The album is set to be a monumental release for Taeyang, as it marks his first solo album since his highly acclaimed 'White Night' in 2017. Taeyang is known for his soulful and powerful vocals, as well as his impressive dance skills, and fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an incredible musical journey with 'Down To Earth'.

In addition to the impressive lineup of collaborations, Taeyang has also been actively involved in the production and writing of the album, showcasing his talents as a 'self-producing' artist. Fans can expect an eclectic mix of genres, from R&B and pop to hip-hop and rock, all infused with Taeyang's signature style and energy.

What to expect from the album?

With the release of 'Down To Earth' just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be one of the biggest and most anticipated K-Pop albums of the year. Taeyang's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, combined with the star-studded collaborations and his own production prowess, make this a release not to be missed. Taeyang's upcoming mini-album 'Down To Earth' promises to be a game-changer in the K-Pop industry, with its impressive collaborations and Taeyang's own self-producing talents on full display. Fans can expect a diverse range of genres and an unforgettable musical journey with this highly anticipated release.

About Taeyang

Taeyang, real name Dong Young Bae is a South Korean singer, dancer, recording artist, model, and actor. Taeyang began training under YG Entertainment with a fellow member and leader G-Dragon at the age of 12 after appearing in Jinusean's music video ‘A-yo’. He made his debut in 2006 as a member of the famed Korean boy band BIGBANG, after six years of vocal and dancing training.

