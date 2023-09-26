Taeyang's Vibe feat BTS' Jimin, Shoong with BLACKPINK's Lisa, and more; pick favorite 2023 K-pop collab song

Many South Korean artists collaborated this year and gave some amazing bops to the fans. From Taeyang's VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS and Shoong! with BLACKPINK's Lisa to Fighting by BSS featuring Lee Young Ji and many more. It's time for you to take our poll and vote for your favorite K-pop collaboration track this year so far.

2023 K-pop collaboration tracks

Taeyang of BIGBANG made his solo music comeback with the mini album Down to Earth in April this year. The album had songs like VIBE featuring BTS member Jimin and Shoong! with BLACKPINK's Lisa. One of the highly awaited unit comebacks this year was of SEVENTEEN's BSS. They dropped the title track Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji. Other notable collaboration songs are Snooze by BTS' SUGA featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung from The Rose, Colde's Don't ever say love me with BTS' RM, and Smoke by The Dynamic Duo and Lee Young Ji.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V's Wooga Squad, Jungkook's 97 liners, and more; pick your favorite K-celeb friends group