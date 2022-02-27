Taeyeon achieves first perfect all-kill of 2022 with ‘INVU’; Launches official solo social media accounts

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is reigning over the Korean music charts with her latest release! Provided that a song is number 1 on the daily and 24Hits charts of Melon, the daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart, it is awarded a certified all-kill. If the song also tops iChart’s weekly chart, it is awarded a perfect all-kill.

On February 26, Instiz’s iChart announced that Taeyeon’s latest title track ‘INVU’ has officially achieved a perfect all-kill, the first song to do so in 2022! Released on February 14, ‘INVU’ has been creating multiple records. On February 19, Taeyeon’s third album recorded a personal best record for the singer, as it accumulated 1,35,000 copies sold on Hanteo, with another tracking day left for first-week sales.

Additionally, Taeyeon was also named number 1 on the list for individual girl group members’ brand reputation rankings for February 2022. Taeyeon’s score of 4,312,767 points for the month reflects an increase of 39.27 percent in her score from January. High-ranking phrases in Taeyeon’s keyword analysis include ‘INVU’, ‘I Envy You’, and ‘musical’.

Also on February 26, Taeyeon launched new official solo social media accounts. Up until the present, Taeyeon’s solo activities were promoted via Girls’ Generation’s official accounts. Years after her solo debut in 2015, Taeyeon now has a solo presence on various social media: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Congratulations to Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon for her immensely successful comeback with ‘INVU’!

