Taeyeon announces 3rd full-length album; Pre-release single out on THIS date

Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon is coming back with new music! According to SM Entertainment, the talented vocalist will be releasing her third full-length album in February this year. This is Taeyeon’s first full-length album in over two years, since the release of her second album ‘Purpose’, in October 2019.

SM Entertainment also revealed that prior to the album itself, Taeyeon will drop a pre-release single, ‘Can’t Control Myself’, on January 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The agency shared, “As Taeyeon has received much love for her diverse vocal ability and music colour with each album released, we believe expectations will be high with the announcement of the new album.”

Taeyeon debuted as the leader of Girls’ Generation in 2007, and made her solo debut with her EP ‘I’ in 2015. The EP was a commercial success, and Taeyeon went on to have a slew of hit solo songs including ‘Why’, ‘Fine’, ‘Spark’, ‘Four Seasons’, and more. Her latest single, ‘Weekend’, was released in July 2021, following which she featured in labelmate Key’s pre-release single ‘Hate That…’, and also recorded an OST for tvN’s 15th Anniversary Special Drama, ‘Jirisan’.

In December 2021, Taeyeon was revealed as a member of SM Entertainment’s supergroup ‘GOT The Beat’, alongside fellow Girls’ Generation member, Hyoyeon. The group debuted on January 2, 2022, with the single ‘Step Back’.

Taeyeon’s upcoming pre-release single ‘Can’t Control Myself’ will be available through various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, MelOn, and more, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on January 17, 2022.

