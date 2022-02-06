Taeyeon displays her daring personality in new concept photos for ‘INVU’ releasing on February 14

Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon posted concept photos containing her current situation along with the words "INVU 2022/02/14 6pm (kst)" on her Instagram on February 6th. The published photo looks like a pictorial cut from Taeyeon's 3rd full-length album. Taeyeon made fans admire by showing off her hidden glamorous body in a dizzying sleeveless dress.

Taeyeon is a South Korean singer. She debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. She has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including Girls' Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, and GOT the Beat.

Taeyeon released her debut extended play ‘I’ in 2015, which includes the number-one titular single on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2016, she released the number-one SM Station single ‘Rain’, followed by her second extended play ‘Why’, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart. Her debut studio album, ‘My Voice’ (2017), yielded the top-five singles ‘11:11’, ‘Fine’ and ‘Make Me Love You’. In 2018, Taeyeon ventured into the Japanese music scene with the digital single ‘Stay’, followed by the 2019 extended play ‘Voice’. Her second studio album, ‘Purpose’ (2019), featured the successful singles ‘Four Seasons’ and ‘Spark’

Meanwhile, TAEYEON's 3rd full album 'INVU' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on February 14th, and will be released as an album on the same day. This album is the first full-length album to be released in about two years and three months since the second full-length album 'Purpose', released in October 2019, and contains a total of 13 songs in various genres.

