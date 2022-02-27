Taeyeon, Lim Young Woong and BTS top February’s Singer Brand Reputation Rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for singers for February. From January 26 to February 25, the rankings are based on an analysis of big data of currently promoting singers, across media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and consumer participation indexes. For this month, singer brand big data amounting to 119,387,722 was analyzed, signalling a decrease of 23.96 percent as compared to January.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon tops this month’s brand reputation index with a whopping 247.34 percent increase in her score since January. Following the release of her third full album ‘INVU’, Taeyeon has ranked number 1 for the month with a total of 6,519,719 points (Participation Index - 1,284,256; Media Index - 1,536,161; Communication Index - 1,681,833; Community index - 2,017,469).

Trot singer Lim Young Woong follows at a close second, with a brand reputation index of 6,505,409. Meanwhile, BTS and IU maintain their spots at number three and four, with 6,284,744 and 5,500,756 points respectively. Girl group BLACKPINK rounds out the top five for this month, with a brand reputation index of 4,173,446 points.

The Director of the Korean Business Research Institute, Koo Chang Hwan noted, “Taeyeon, who introduced attractive music through diverse forms ranked first, Lim Young Woong, who steadily participated in music based on a strong fandom ranked second, and BTS, who spread music through global platforms, ranked third.”

Check out the top 10 for this month below:

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Lim Young Woong BTS IU BLACKPINK Kang Daniel Lee Chan Won BE’O aespa Jeong Dong Won

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Taeyeon achieves first perfect all-kill of 2022 with ‘INVU’; Launches official solo social media accounts