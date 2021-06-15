Taeyeon’s selca with new hair color sends fans into a frenzy as they speculate a comeback

The singer could probably be back with something exciting! Read on to know more.

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation has gotten the fans excited after posting a selca on her instagram account. The low-angle selca shows Taeyeon in a car with a new bright orange hair color. The popping hair color is similar to the color of the sun during a sunset. She wears a shining smile with her celebrity pet dog, a gray poodle named Zero, sitting on her lap. Taeyeon’s most recent hair color was brown while she boasted elegant baby pink hair on the cover of the Cosmopolitan Korea Magazine for the July 2021 issue. She posed fiercely like a boss lady in the four versions of the magazine’s cover page. Posting a photo with a change in hair color sparked rumors of a possible comeback of this highly-followed singer.

Taeyeon is a member of one of the most popular girl groups called Girls’ Generation. She debuted with the group in 2007 and became one of the best-selling artists of the country. She made her solo debut in 2015 with the mini album ‘I’ and its lead single with the same name that went on to become number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and received critical acclaim from music critics. Her first full-length album was ‘My Voice’ in 2017 that consisted of hit singles ‘11:11’, ‘Fine’ and ‘Make Me Love You’. Her most recent mini album is called ‘What Do I Call You’ with the title track of the same name. Taeyeon is known for many popular OSTs such as ‘All about You’ for Hotel De Luna that became a chart-topper. She has also ventured into reality shows as she currently hosts ‘Amazing Saturday’ on tvN.

Taeyeon has consistently released great music of various styles. Fans have been waiting for her comeback and it could be coming soon!

Credits :SMNews1

