Taeyeon teases possible Girls’ Generation comeback for their 15th debut anniversary during video call event

SONEs, Taeyeon has exciting news coming your way! On March 15, the Girls’ Generation leader interacted with fans through a one-on-one video call event. A lot of the lucky fans who got to speak with Taeyeon, shared their adorable interactions online, with one, in particular, garnering immense attention.

In the video, a fan asked Taeyeon, that as Girls’ Generation will be celebrating their 15th debut anniversary this year, does the girl group have any plans of making a comeback? To this, Taeyeon replied saying, “Maybe? I think that's possible.” As the fan excitedly asked “really?” Taeyeon replied again with “Yes, possibly.” The fan continued with “I’ll look forward to it,” to which Taeyeon said smilingly, “yes, please look forward to it a lot.”

As Taeyeon did not deny the possibility of Girls’ Generation’s group comeback later this year for their 15th debut anniversary, and is known among the fandom to be extremely careful not to spoil news or say anything that she doesn’t mean, SONEs are getting quite excited for the possibility.

Watch the video, below:

Also known as SNSD, Girls’ Generation debuted in August 2007, with their iconic single, ‘Into the New World’. The girl group currently consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. In July 2017, to commemorate their 10th anniversary, Girls’ Generation released their sixth Korean studio album ‘Holiday Night’. Following this, all the members have been focusing on their solo activities.

If the girl group comes together for a comeback this year, this will be Girls’ Generation’s first release in five years, following ‘Holiday Night’.

