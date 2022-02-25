Taeyeon, TREASURE & MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok rank high on Gaon’s weekly charts

Gaon Chart’s weekly rankings for the week of February 13 to February 19 have been released! On the album chart for the week, the top five spots are all occupied by new entries, with TREASURE’s comeback release ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE’ ranking at number one. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon follows at rank two with her third studio album ‘INVU’. WONHO's single album ‘Obsession’, Apink’s special album ‘HORN’, and Kep1er’s debut EP ‘FIRST IMPACT’ rank from number three to five, respectively.

Similar to the album chart for the week, the download chart also features new entries in the top five. Taeyeon leads at rank one with ‘INVU’, and also rounds out at the fifth spot with ‘Some Nights’. TREASURE’s ‘JIKJIN’ ranks at number two, followed by Epik High’s ‘Gray So Gray (feat. Younha)’, and Apink’s ‘Dilemma’ at number three and four, respectively.

On the digital chart, Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ tops for the week, as MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’ moves down a spot to rank two. Lim Young Woong’s ‘Love Always Run Away’ rises up three spots to rank three, and is followed by IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ at rank four and sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’ at rank five.

Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’ holds on to its spot at rank one on the streaming chart for the week of February 13 to February 19, with Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ debuting on the chart at rank two. IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ and sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’ drop one spot each to rank at number three and four respectively, while Lim Young Woong’s ‘Love Always Run Away’ holds on to its position at number five.

