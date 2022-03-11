Taeyeon, TREASURE, SUPER JUNIOR & more rank high on Gaon’s monthly & weekly album & streaming charts

Gaon Chart’s monthly rankings for February 2022, as well as the weekly rankings for the week of February 27 to March 5, 2022, are here. For the month of February, TREASURE’s mini album ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE’ comes in at rank 1 on the physical albums chart, followed by STAYC’s new mini album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, NMIXX’s debut single album ‘AD MARE’, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s third solo album ‘INVU’. The Top 5 is rounded out by BTOB’s new studio album ‘Be Together’.

Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR’s latest special single album ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’ debuts at number 1 on the physical album chart for the week beginning on February 27. The other albums in the Top 5, in order, are - TEMPEST’s debut mini album ‘It’s ME, It’s WE’, TREASURE’s ‘THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE’, ‘NMIXX’s ‘AD MARE’, and SMTOWN’s ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’.

On the streaming chart for February, Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’ tops the rankings. IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ comes in at rank 2, followed by sokodomo’s ‘Merry-Go-Round’, Lim Young Woong ‘Love Always Runs Away’ and GOT the beat’s ‘Step Back’ in order.

Finally, on the weekly streaming chart, the top four songs remain the same as last week, with Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ at number 1, followed by Kim Min Seok’s ‘Drunken Confession’, IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’, and Lim Young Woong’s ‘Love Always Runs Away’. GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ comes in at number 5 for the week, rounding out the chart.

Congratulations to all the artists!