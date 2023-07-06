Taeyeon's agency SM Entertainment addresses fans' complaints and opinions through statement; read here

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's agency responded to all the complaints they received through the protests held by fans. SM Entertainment took to Taeyeon's official promotional account to share their stance on the allegations made by fans of Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon.

SM Entertainment's statement

On July 6, SM Entertainment released a statement informing fans about Taeyeon's future activities as a reply to the receiving complaints from friends.

"Hello, This is SM Entertainment.

We would first like to thank all the fans who wait for Taeyeon's new music and activities with huge anticipation and excitement. We have recently received various opinions regarding Taeyeon which were sent by fans and we would like to inform you regarding the same. We will do our best to listen to all the voices of the fans regarding Taeyeon's ongoing concerts and her future activities and we will do our best to collect all these opinions and ensure that we work on them well. We would once again like to deeply thank the fans for their affectionate criticism and support and we promise to support Taeyeon's music and future activities more closely. Even in the future, we will continue to do our best for our artists' growth and development, we will repay the fans for giving all their interest and support.

Thank you. "

Taeyeon's fans' complaints and opinions

Fans of Girls'Generation's leader Taeyeon from all over the United go against her agency SM Entertainment. After Taeyeon unfollowed the promotional account her agency had made, fans were convinced that their idol is not happy with them. Taeyeon's fans started a truck protest outside SM Entertainment's office. The fans believe that Taeyeon has been mistreated and listed a few reasons why they started the protest. They raised an issue regarding her tour THE ODD OF LOVE, as Taeyeon's fans believe the venues selected for the concerts are too small. The fans also pointed out that they can not see Taeyeon being promoted well. They also complained about her self-produced content and other activities. Fans wished Taeyeon to not be treated in this manner which is why they went against SM Entertainment.

