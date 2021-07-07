Taeyeon's new MV is exactly what you need for the mid week blues!

Taeyeon released the MV for the new single ‘Weekend’. Read ahead to know more.

Taeyeon is back for her new comeback and we definitely were not ready for the onslaught of visuals and aesthetically pleasing sets! Her new single ‘Weekend’ MV has it all- pastel pink aesthetics, dreamy visuals and honey-like vocals. This comeback was long overdue since ‘What Do I Call You’ in December of 2020. Usually known for emotional and slow paced songs, this upbeat and bubblegum pop track was refreshing to hear and perfect to lift your mood.

The MV begins with Taeyeon stopping time in her workplace with a button of the cassette player and the scene jumps to her waking up in a brightly coloured plane, on her way to her weekend vacation. The song explains the feelings of every working individual who wishes for the weekend to arrive faster so they can relax and have fun, a time where they have full freedom and no responsibilities. The Y2K theme has been the newest Kpop trend but Taeyeon truly owns it with her outfits, dance and singing style. “Wanna leave, When the weekend comes, I can do whatever I want. I'll go on a drive. It's okay to just walk around. I'll just leave wherever my feet end up” she expresses our thoughts exactly!

Earlier, KBS was accused of leaking Taeyeon’s new track on ‘Mr. House Husband 2’ by showing 20 seconds of the MV many days before the official MV drop. Taeyeon finally addressed the accusations on her live broadcast ‘Weekend: Taeyeon's General Assembly for the First Half of the Year’ saying, “A few days ago, my music video played after the program 'Mr. House Husband 2' on KBS. So I thought, 'was that allowed?' and found out that it had been leaked." KBS has begun an internal investigation regarding the situation and is yet to announce any of the findings.

Regardless, listening to the track and watching the MV will definitely keep you in good spirits so let's look forward to the weekend with this track!

Credits :SM Entertainment

