Tahir Raj Bhasin calls return of theatrical releases a ‘reality’; Says ‘83 is a true big screen experience’

With the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in the theatres, he has successfully managed to pull the audiences towards the theatre. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who himself has been a part of movies like Chhichhore, says the success of Sooryavanshi has put an end to conjectures regarding the fate of the theatrical business. Tahir will be next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. He says he is excited about his next release, Kabir Khan’s 83 in which he plays the role of the legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Tahir Raj Bhasin says, “The return of the theatrical is no longer a myth but a reality. Sooryavanshi has proven that and its collections have given a huge boost to the industry that was hit by the pandemic. With this, there is a newfound surge in optimism running through the industry and I’m delighted to see the positivity around every project.” He adds, “83 is my next release and the way theatricals have made a comeback, it only makes me wish for the best for this fantastic Kabir Khan vision. 83 is a true big screen experience and it will help bring back people to the theatres. I can’t wait for the makers to unveil their plan to promote 83. I know they have grand plans to market this huge event movie.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin will also be seen in Looop Lapeta as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi.

