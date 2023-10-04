Tahir Raj Bhasin hopes to deliver 'four hits in a row' with Sultan of Delhi: 'Nothing feels sweeter than...'

Tahir Raj Bhasin is one of the most intriguing actors in Bollywood. Starting his career in 2012, Tahir has since appeared in several acclaimed films and shows and is now gearing up for the release of Milan Luthria's upcoming period crime drama web series Sultan of Delhi. With it, the actor hopes to deliver his fourth hit in a row.

Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about the Sultan of Delhi

Recently, Tahir Raj Bhasin opened up about having done several films and shows for OTT. He said, "I’m fortunate to have had an amazing run with my last three projects Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta & Ranjish Hi Sahi. I hope to deliver four hits in a row now with Sultan of Delhi."

The actor then talked about the Sultan of Delhi and said, "It will be really special for me to deliver another success story with a project that is so close to my heart. I know I have given it my all for my director, Milan Luthria sir. For an actor, nothing feels sweeter than a hit. Thankfully, I have had a good run so far and I’m grateful that people like the work that I do on screen. It has been a journey for me to play and be accepted as the lead in films and in series. It feels amazing to dabble both these spaces with equal love and affection. I’m happy where I’m today with regards to the kind of work that I’m doing or the recognition that I’m getting for my acting."

About Sultan of Delhi

On September 22nd, the official trailer of Sultan of Delhi was released. The nearly two-minute-long trailer gives an introduction to all the major characters in the story set in New Delhi in the 1960s. It marks the debut of prominent Bollywood director Milan Luthria in the digital space. He is best known for helming films like The Dirty Picture and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The show is written by Luthria and Suparn Varma with Varma also serving as the co-director.

Based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the show is produced by Reliance Entertainment. It stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. All the episodes will premiere on October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

