Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals Ranjish Hi Sahi is inspired from Mahesh Bhatt's life; Calls it a 'dramatic era'

Tahir Raj Bhasin is gearing up for two big releases at the start of 2022. The actor, who was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83, will be amping up the drama in his upcoming web show Ranjish Hi Sahi. The show which is set in the 70s will see Tahir dabble in the romantic space for the first time.

When asked about recreating the 70s, Tahir told Hindustan Times that he underwent a physical change. "It’s a very dramatic era to recreate; it’s the golden era of films. There were a number of things I needed to do physically. I put on 8-9 kilos because my character Shankar is a little older. There is also a change in hairstyle; it’s parted in a very retro fashion. When you make a period film, one has to let go of the technological advancements, certain kind of language and certain kind of body mannerisms."

He added that it was a big learning curve. "It was fun to be on the set which was meant to be an illusion of the 70s - - you let go of the phone, iPad, laptop in the vanity van and immerse yourself in a world which is devoid of technology. Even the cameras and lights that we were shooting with were brought in from that period. It was a big learning for me right from the kind of cameras to the cans of film reels to the way the film slicing and editing used to take place – it was a complete different trip," Tahir said.

The actor also revealed that the show is partly inspired from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's life. "Yes, definitely. Mahesh Bhatt is the creative producer of the show. I would say 50 percent of the story is inspired from his true life incidents and 50 percent of it is fiction. I play Shankar, which is not his biopic in any way, he is a fictional character. But since Mahesh Bhatt is an institution in himself and he was a director in the 70s, there would be stories from his life that are part of the show," Tahir revealed.

Ranjish Hi Sahi stars Tahir, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul. The show will begin streaming on Voot Select from 13 January.

