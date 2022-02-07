Tahir Raj Bhasin says he ‘lost 5 kgs to get a beach body’ to play Satya in Looop Lapeta

The most awaited Netflx’s comedy-thriller Looop Lapeta has been released now. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. The thriller drama is a topsy-turvy ride as Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) tries to save her boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) in an unimaginable race against time. Well, the drama is the official Indian adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run. Today, the lead actor opened up on how he prepared for the role of Satya in the film.

Talking about his preparation to play Satya Tahir further adds, “Preparing for Satya meant losing 5 kgs in a low carb diet to get a beach boy body, readings with the director Aakash Bhatia to figure out Satya’s tonality and pitch and of course lots of goofy practice sessions by myself working on his happy dance.” He further added, “Satya is incredibly interesting, he is erratic and has an unpredictable rhythm. Understanding where to variate while playing him meant knowing when he was trying to be romantic OR how he responds when he is scared and how he cracks when he’s under pressure. Most of all, Satya is an emotionally vulnerable romantic who leads with his heart, this is what makes him lovable and flawed at the same time.”

On the work front, Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in Netflix’s series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The web series also stars Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, and Saurabh Shukla, among others. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the film Shabaash Mithu which is a sports drama.

