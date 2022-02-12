Tahir Raj Bhasin thrilled to have successful hattrick in OTT: Intend to be among best actors of country

Tahir Raj Bhasin has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his recent projects on the OTT platform have turned out to be massive hits. We are talking about Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi which have opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Besides, Tahir has also been grabbing a lot of appreciation for his stint and versatility and the actor is quite ecstatic about the adulation coming his way.

Talking about the same, Tahir stated, “It is quite incredible to be among the top performers in the digital space. As an actor, one can only try and deliver the best possible performance and constantly better one’s acting skill but success for an actor is always dependent on how the audience and how the media appreciates the acting. Today, because audience and media have loved me so much as a romantic hero, it has resulted in such things being said about me”. He further added, “From a stage where I had a hat-trick of releases in the shape of Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Looop Lapeta, today I have a hat-trick of hits because of these very projects and my career graph has shot up. I’m going through a purple patch in my career, no doubt about that and I can only work harder to bolster my reputation as a performer who only looks to excel at every opportunity”.

This isn’t all. Tahir also emphasised that he doesn’t want to limit himself and wants to be among the top actors of the country. “I want to be an actor who can do anything. I want to not be limited by genre, roles or release platforms. I’m an artiste first and I will always stay an artiste. 2021 and the starting of 2022 have seen some of the most outstanding acting in the digital space and I’m thrilled that my performances rank among the very best. It’s always been my intention to be among the best actors of the country and I want to single-mindedly focus on that goal,” he added.