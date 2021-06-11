Take a look in the mind of leads Ji Sung, GOT7 Jinyoung & more in The Devil Judge teasers

Know how each character’s relationship is entangled with each other in the exciting teasers below.

The Devil Judge is proving to be an intriguing legal drama that is bound to attract viewers. The upcoming tvN drama features Ji Sung, GOT7’ Jinyoung, Park Gyu Young and Kim Min Jung as the four leads in The Devil Judge who will either break or make the judicial world in a future dystopian South Korea.

Today, on June 11, tvN released teaser stills of the four leads, offering a glimpse in their relationships with each other in The Devil Judge. The first teaser is of the conflict between Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) and the host Jung Sun Ah (Kim Min Jung). She is the only person that can make the fierce Kang Yo Han stutter. She’s also his nemesis, something he doesn’t know yet. In the teaser, she covers Yo Han’s eyes with one hand and says, “You’re still the same, aren’t you? Not knowing your place and putting your hands on things that aren’t yours.”

In the second poster, we see Kang Yo Han and Kim Ga On (GOT7’s Jinyoung) lock horns as Yo Han asks, “Why don’t you choose? Whether you’ll block my way or stand by my side.” Kim Ga On is an associate judge who wants to make the law better and grows suspicious of the head judge, Kang Yo Han.

In the third poster, we see what is probably the only romantic arc. Kim Ga On stares ahead as Yoon Soo Hyun (Park Gyu Young), his childhood friend and a detective, looks at him earnestly. She comments, “I don’t like to see him cry so I ended up confessing my feelings for him five times.”

The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian future where trials take place like a reality TV show and are broadcasted live. While the Head Judge Kang Yo Han is hailed as a hero for punishing the corrupt and the greedy, it all might be a facade.

The thrilling legal drama will premiere on July 3 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST). Viewers can watch it on Rakuten Viki with subtitles.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Credits :tvN

