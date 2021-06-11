Take the tough BTS Quiz & we will reveal if you are an ultimate ARMY or not

Let's have some fun while we wait for BTS' 2021 Festa celebrations! Take the quiz now.

We are 2 days away from BTS' 2021 Festa Celebrations. For the unversed, BTS Festa is a day when members host a special broadcast for ARMY, where they eat, have a heartfelt conversation with each other, play games, dance and express gratitude to their fans. BTS members are planning grand celebrations for ARMY on the amazing occasion of the Festa 2021 celebrations.

Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has put an end to ideas involving a live audience, instead, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'! This will be part of their 2021 Festa and Muster celebrations.

ARMY are proud to be BTS' loyal and passionate fandom and continue to do so. Today is a good day to test your BTS knowledge by taking our tough quiz. All you have to do is answer some difficult questions related to the members and we will reveal if you are a baby ARMY or an ultimate ARMY! Sounds cool? Well, what are you waiting for then? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

