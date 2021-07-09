Take the tough BTS Quiz & we will reveal what kind of ARMY you are

Find out what kind of ARMY you are. Take the quiz now!

Happy ARMY Day! Today marks an important day not just for BTS but for their legions of fans as well because today was the day ARMY came into existence! Short for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, ARMY is BTS' beloved fandom and the septet's backbone! BTS members have time and again said that the ARMY is their greatest love and the shining light of their lives, without whom they wouldn't be here at all!

On several occasions, BTS members have revealed that they unanimously chose the name 'ARMY' as it resonated with them. Today, of course, BTS' ARMY is a force to reckon with and is considered one of the greatest and most influential fandoms in the world. ARMY has always stood by BTS, like a rock of Gibraltar, showering unconditional love and support. ARMY will tell you, that BTS' music speaks to their soul and has comforted and healed them during distressing times.

BTS and ARMY are one team for life and today on ARMY's special day we have something interesting planned for all the ARMYs out there! We have prepared a set of tough questions that will put your ARMY love to the test! All you have to do is answer these tough questions and we will reveal what kind of ARMY you really are! Sounds good? Well, then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

