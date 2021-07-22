Take the tough Stray Kids Quiz & we will reveal what kind of STAY you are

STAYs stay winning indeed! Last night, Stray Kids' dropped a hilarious and epic cinematic trailer for their second full-length album, 'NOEASY'. Titled, 'NOEASY' Thunderous trailer, it certainly blew up on the internet and sent the fandom into a tizzy! Stray Kids is one of the most talented, enigmatic and wholesome K-pop groups in the industry right now and have numerous achievements and accolades in their kitty including winning the coveted 'Kingdom: Legendary War'and Star15 Popularity Award, becoming the group's first popularity accolade!

Stray Kids is an eight-member boy group under JYP Entertainment. The members are Bang Chan (leader), Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They were formed through the competition reality show of the same name and debuted on March 25, 2018, with the mini-album I Am Not and its title track, 'District 9'. Before their debut, they released a mini-album, Mixtape, on January 8, 2018. The group announced its fandom name, STAY, on August 1st. That was a few days before their first comeback on August 6 with the title track "My Pace" and the mini-album I Am Who.

But have you wondered what kind of fan are you? Are you an ultimate STAY, a casual listener or a baby STAY! Well, don't worry we have covered. Answer some simple questions and we will reveal what kind of a STAY are you. Sounds, easy? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' new album 'NOEASY' will release on August 23 KST!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Stray Kids' drop a surprise satirical movie like trailer for their second full album 'NOEASY'

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.