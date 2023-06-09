Take Two: BTS members dive into their past stories and promises for future in heartwarming digital single

On June 9, BTS released the digital single for Take Two and they bring yet another emotional single to ARMYs. The simple instrumental and their sweet voices create a heartwarming atmosphere. They talk about their future with ARMYs as well as the past that is cluttered with their favorite memories. The rap talks about how they were always happy and fulfilled because of their fans and ask them to hold their hand in the end, as they move on to 'Take Two' of their lives.

Taking the theme of Take Two, which refers to the second chapter, this song represents the second path that BTS will take. At the same time, it is a song in which the group expresses gratitude to the fans who have been with them throughout each and every moment thus far and makes the promise that they will continue being together in the future. In Take Two, BTS reflects on the days they have been with fans for the past ten years and expresses their love for ARMY by drawing inspiration from the days they will spend together in the future. SUGA produced, and RM and J-Hope each took part in the songwriting, and in Take Two, the sweet vocals of BTS, the rap that gently communicates the excursion up until this point, and the comfortable acoustic sound make an ideal concordance. Also, BTS will proceed with different occasions including the arrival of Take Two as 2023 BTS FESTA recognizing the tenth commemoration of their presentation. BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE will be the slogan of a festival for fans that will take place both online and offline.

At the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido event, which was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut, BTS leader RM meets ARMY. In person, RM will make an appearance at the venue's ARMY Lounge. An extraordinary corner will be held under the name of 'It's 5pm, this is Kim Namjoon'. RM discusses straightforwardly with his fans at this occasion and uncovers his considerations on their tenth debut anniversary. The event will be broadcast via the Weverse Live fan community. A grand fireworks display will be held at 8:30 p.m. KST to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut, with BTS’ music and member Jungkook narrating. On YouTube, TikTok, and Weverse Live, the fans can watch the fireworks.

