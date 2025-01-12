'Taken time to reflect': Han So Hee returns to personal blog almost a year after dating controversy with ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee was embroiled in a controversy last year while dating Ryu Jun Yeol. The actor was accused of 'leaving' Hyeri to date the My Name actress. The situation escalated with her overall reaction. Although the controversy has died down now, it was still one of the biggest 2024 news in the K-content world.

At that time, Han So Hee was quite active on her personal blog account. She confirmed her relationship with then-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol on this blog and following their breakup, she also took a subtle jab at him through a post on this account. However, since then, she has closed down the blog and only opened now to welcome 2025.

On January 12, she returned to her blog account and penned a long post. "I'm doing well. I've taken time to reflect on myself, to think about my narrow perspectives, my mistakes, and the accompanying feelings of self-reproach. Although I've worked through many emotions, I still have a long way to go." Her words seem to be subtly referring to the 2024 controversy that made headlines.

In addition to resuming her blog activities, she also updated the header and display pictures.

Check out her blog post here:

Back in 2024, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's dating rumors first emerged from their sighting in Hawaii. Shortly after, a new controversy arose, accusing the Reply 1988 actor of 'transit love' controversy. The My Name star was also criticized for allegedly accompanying Ryu Jun Yeol into leaving Hyeri and being with her. Both of them have strongly denied the allegations many times.

In addition, Han So Hee also got embroiled in a social media feud with Hyeri. However, while she was facing scrutiny, her then-boyfriend kept silent throughout. After only a two-week-long relationship, the couple parted ways.

