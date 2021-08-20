Taking cues from Jennie and Jisoo, Sunmi & more for our pre fall style

The last two years may have been the most deadbeat years in fashion but looks like things are on the cusp of changing, as COVID restrictions ease up we’ll get to venture outdoors dressed in our Sunday bests. To prepare you for the day, we’re looking at how to transition from one weather to another, because let’s be honest we have no idea which season it will be when lockdown opens up. Inspired by our favourite Korean celebrities, of course, scroll down to explore some wearable outfit ideas you can try to spice up your fashion and beauty looks!

Pastel colours are winning this season, be it summer or winter, these light shades are the hero of every feminine wardrobe. Style it with neutrals or pops of colour, the shade works seamlessly with all.

Natural hues and earthy tones are big this season, inspired by nature’s ever-changing colours, these tones look cool, crisp and so clean. Take cues from ASTRO in cohesive dressing with their light-coloured suits that mimic the colours of nature and earth.

Go big or go home this season! Going OTT with big bows, pearls, twee or even just flared sleeves, anything that adds drama to your wardrobe. Invest in classic colours with an OTT twist and you’re all set to glam on without stepping out of your comfort zone too much. Take cues from BLACKPINK alums Jennie and Jisoo for this style.

Bigger is better! Oversized clothing provides comfort, stye and looks oh so cool. Take inspiration from Zico, YoonA, and Sunmi who have time and again been spotted breaking the convention with loose, over-sized coordinates that gives their look a street, hip vibe.

ALSO READ: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa? Eat all the comfort food you can & we'll tell you which BLACKPINK member you are