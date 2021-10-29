Taking cues from Song Mino’s inspirational style for winter 2021

Song Mino has exceptional style, the YG Entertainment rapper is cool enough to take a masterclass on effortless dressing for men! From off-duty basics to over the top glam for stage performances, the rapper aces it all! Today, we’re looking at the most awe-worthy styles from the rapper’s coveted wardrobe, that will rule the next season and far beyond!

Song Mino’s favourite--Leather: A leather jacket is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing that every man should have in his wardrobe. There are so many ways you can wear them with almost anything. When temperature drops, rug up in a hoodie or roll neck or keep it casual with a t-shirt underneath. This is a classic and timeless look that’s fantastic on anyone!

Rockstar wardrobe basics--Black jeans: Sometimes you just can’t go wrong with the basics. Although plain, black jeans are a staple that every wardrobe should feature. No matter if your style is rebellious, boho, or business, you can rock this dark denim with ease. Brighten up your outfit with a bold suit jacket, or keep it muted with a leather jacket, scarf, and a slick pair of boots. From semi-formal to casual, you can work this essential piece of clothing into your closet.

Keeping it cosy--Wool: When the temperature drops, take out a warm and stylish wool overcoat. Although it may cost you a pretty penny, this outerwear is an absolute must for any well-dressed man. Available in an array of colours and lengths, this coat is a great way to dress up an outfit and feel snug at the same time. To match the rest of your wardrobe, stick to bold colours such as navy, charcoal, or camel!

ALSO READ: VOTE: Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon or Hyun Bin, which K Drama actor makes your heart flutter?