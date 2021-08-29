Taking notes from BTS’ Jin on how to ace subtle dressing for men

BTS alum Jin is not only a great musician, amazing chef but also a style star on the rise. While most ARMY die-hard fans swoon over his angelic voice, we took this opportunity to highlight the young pop icon’s phenomenal style. Be it cardigans, hoodies, long coats, oversized everything, turtlenecks or sherpa jackets, the idol has a knack for styling basics and looking flawless with minimal effort. What may help Jin is his alliance with high-end fashion brands like Givenchy, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more. But even without luxury brands to make his outfit pop, Jin always manages to put together looks that are both stylish and simple, and here are some of our absolute favourites.

Oversized: Oversized clothes have found fans in many, Kim Seokjin is thankfully one of them! But the pop icon does give his own twist to the trend with his classic and signature Givenchy slides and one of his favourite handbags. So simple yet fashionable!

Lounging: Jin is an expert at cosy looks and this is just one of the many examples of it. As mentioned before, he’s down for everything and anything oversized, especially if they’re hoodies or pullovers, and even more so if there’s a fun texture, colour, or word in it.

Leather: It’s not so often that we see Jin wearing all black, even less an all-black leather outfit. But when he does, he truly rocks it. This is without a doubt one of Jin’s most praised looks, as he decided that a leather jacket was just not enough, so leather pants were also part of the mix, gifting us an outfit that is unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines feels Park Bo Gum is like the stars in the night sky