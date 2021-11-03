Taking notes from BTS’ Jin on how to elevate fall & winter style

BTS alums are unapologetically sartorial and have a very distinct personal sense of style which we aka the ARMY loves! While all the Bangtan Boys are phenomenal dressers, today we are decoding the subtle yet powerful and statement-making style of Jin from the group of 7. The South Korean singer and songwriter, 28, joined the band back in June 2013 and has been integral to the band’s massive fame and success. Of course, his style has always left the ARMY floored! Scroll down to see a few gender-fluid trends from the idol’s closet that would be easy to carry off for us mere mortals.

Colour pop: Just like Jin, we are fans of adding a pop of colour in our outfits! Our favourite has to be a vibrant bubblegum pink which promises to be one of the biggest fall/winter colour trends this season. So you have the chance to now, get ahead of the curve and integrate the lively hue within your outfit, whether it's with a statement sweater or a chic handbag. It's guaranteed to banish any winter blues.

Skintight: When it comes to winter layering, it simply does not get better than tissue-thin tops in playful prints. Whether you’re running errands in the day or getting ready for a night on the town with your pals, this closet star promises to liven up your outfit in an instant. Bonus: It also adds a fun touch underneath your neutral cardigans and coats. Play with textures and colours within your outfit to keep things interesting.

Prints: The trend that has been carried forward from spring 2021, the humble and oh so versatile checkerboard print continues to have its moment in the spotlight. Don’t believe us? A scroll through Jin’s Instagram will prove the idol’s love for the retro print. It is unquestionably one of the coolest ways to elevate your winter look.

