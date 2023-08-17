'Taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit': When Selena Gomez spoke of feeling 'violated' after being followed by paps during teen years

Selena Gomez has always stood up for the right thing and called out anything she felt was disrespectful or a disgrace. Similarly, in an interview back in 2021, the Rare singer recalled her Disney experience and everything that came along with it. From paparazzi taking pictures unannounced to maintaining a perfect figure and look at all times, she opened up and shared her experience of living in the spotlight at a very early age. Gomez was just 10 years old when she started acting.

Selena Gomez shares her experience growing up in the limelight

In 2021, Selena Gomez was talking to Vogue, where she revealed her experience and everything she went through. Gomez told Vogue in 2021 about her "violating" experience growing up in the spotlight. The Rare singer began acting at the age of 10 and was 13 when she was hired as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. She told Jia Tolentino that she was 15 when she first noticed paparazzi on site. She said:

"I remember going to the beach with some family members who were visiting, and we saw, far away, grown men with cameras taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit. That is a violating feeling." Selena Gomez

When Tolentino asked her if she thought the scenario was invasive at the time, Gomez responded that she coped by always trying to say the right thing because she was such a people-pleaser. Tolentino replied, "It seems almost impossible not to be, as a performer." Gomez replied, "Not unless you're a man."

Selena Gomez also discussed constraints of her first Disney Channel show

The pervasiveness of tabloid culture, particularly as it relates to young female celebrities, has recently become a heated topic of debate. Recently, it has forced many people to confront the negative impacts of celebrity, chauvinism, and high expectations for young stars.

The singer said being perfect was a part of the job: "That was, in a way, my job to be perfect. You're regarded as a role model for children, and they take that seriously."

Gomez said, "You must instill positive values in children. And I recognize the importance of modeling excellent behavior for young children. However, I believe that good things gradually transform into something dark. They were there before any of it. They loved me for who I was, and they still do. That is something I no longer have. I can't meet someone and tell them if they like me.”

While talking about her Disney days, Selena further revealed to Vogue that her on-screen brothers, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin, were very protective of her back then and that her early recollections of the program are still gentle and straightforward.

However, since then, Selena Gomez has become a pop sensation and icon. She has released several music albums and collaborated with many artists over the years. Currently, the Rare singer is seen in her Hulu web series, Only Murders In The Building.

