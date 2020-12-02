Tale of the Nine Tailed: 4 KEY plots that are keeping us hooked till the finale of the tvN drama

As Tale of the Nine-Tailed finale inches closer, we’re looking back at 4 things from episodes 13 and 14 that have us on the edge of our seats.

It’s the penultimate week for Tale of the Nine-Tailed and. it. is. nerve. Wracking! All the characters are out and about trying to one-up the other side or just merely trying to survive. And while the foxes, snakes, and humans are battling it out trying to put an end to this centuries-long feud, the all-powerful Granny Taluipa (Kim Jung Nan) decides it’s time for her to act, which will mean insurmountable losses for both sides. This week’s episodes significantly hiked up the intensity, and really, with multiple characters warning us of the “calamity” and “devastation” to come, how are we supposed to breathe until the finale? Here are all the reasons this week’s episodes make us so pumped up for the finale: Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Granny and Old Man take over the storyline

Granny Taluipa and Old Man Hyun Eui Ong (Ahn Gil Kang) have largely been on the peripheral of the action, only dishing out (cryptic) bits of information every now and then. This week, however, they are brought into the centrefold and it seems they are going to have a bigger impact on the overall storyline, which is all very exciting!

PDA filled moments between Ji Ah and Yeon

Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) have been showering us with so many sweet moments since day one, but this week, they really took things to the next level. And I do mean that literally because this week, they finally do the horizontal tango! For the unversed, when Ji Ah tells Yeon she’s afraid to go home because The Imoogi might rear its ugly head and hurt her parents, Yeon decides to take her on a small trip. Both of them desperately want a taste of normalcy, so they pretend to be an average married couple, complete with backstories.

Terry's comeback

Yeon takes a page from the Butler’s (Uhm Hyo Sup) book and decides to pit the two halves of The Imoogi against each other. So when Terry (Lee Tae Ri) becomes annoyed with The Imoogi (and the Butler) and also realizes that Ji Ah will never reciprocate his feelings, he decides to just do what he is best at — creating chaos. He uses the Butler to spread a disease that starts off with itchy rashes, then progresses to throwing up a snake egg, and eventually ends in death. This disease spreads around the police station (the Butler turned himself in as the mummy-murderer) and the broadcasting station, and it eventually gets to two of our own — Team leader Choi (Joo Suk Tae) and Sae Rom (Jung Yi Seo).

Plans and counter plans

This week, Yeon assembles a Hunt Imoogi Team (hereafter “HIT”), consisting of three foxes and three humans, including Rang (Kim Bum) but sans Yoo Ri (Kim Yong Ji), who traded herself over to Terry so he would save Rang. Their first plan is to use the Sin Slayer, a powerful artefact that can slay the unslayable, ie. the soul. And thus HIT locks Ji Ah and Yeon in a room together, where Ji Ah will call forth The Imoogi and Yeon will slay it.

To summarise, there are many plans and counter plans happening in this episode, it’s hard to predict how things are going to go down next week. So don’t forget to tune in!

