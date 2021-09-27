‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ to be renewed for season 2 and 3 with the absence of THIS cast member

A 1000 year old gumiho, a bold and clever TV producer; the story of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah as Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah respectively, shook the dramaland on its arrival in October 2020. Add in this mix, Lee Yeon’s half-brother, the evil incarnate Lee Rang (played by Kim Bum) and you have the story surpassing lifetimes.

tvN’s ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ received massive attention from fans who tuned in to witness the love between a nine-tailed fox and a woman who remembers him saving her life. The average viewership ratings for the drama crossed a solid 5.8 percent as the fans struggled to accept the ending As they kept asking for more to help them with their Wednesday-Thursday fix of the fantasy world, ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ decided to return with two more seasons.

The second season is expected to be set in the Japanese colonial period while the third in the Joseon Dynasty period. However, female lead Jo Bo Ah is said to have not joined the two simultaneous productions that are slated to release in the first half of next year. A new female lead will take up the role alongside Lee Dong Wook.

The historical drama will be produced with the rest of the cast intact and have 10 episodes for each season.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Lee Dong Wook shared his true thoughts about the shocking Tale of the Nine Tailed finale

Are you looking forward to the past story of Lee Yeon? Let us know below.