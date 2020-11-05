Tale of the Nine Tailed: BTS' J Hope, Jungkook will approve Lee Dong Wook's love for mint choco chip ice cream

Fans of Tale of the Nine-Tailed would already be aware that Lee Dong Wook's Lee Yeon loves mint chocolate chip ice cream. While not many might enjoy the flavour, we are sure BTS singer J-Hope and Jungkook will approve Lee Dong Wook's love.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed is heading into its 10th episode tonight. The teaser has hinted that Lee Dong Wook's Lee Yeon will have a showdown with the Imoogi. While we eagerly await the episode to air, we cannot help but find ourselves hunting for some mint chocolate chip ice cream to ease the intense episode. If you have been following the Tale of the Nine-Tailed, you would be aware that the ice cream flavour is Lee Yeon's absolute flavour.

The male gumiho was seen relishing the ice cream flavour in a number of episodes. While Kim Bum's Lee Rang evidently disapproved of the flavour, we are positive that BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook would approve of his taste. For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys confessed their love for the flavour on multiple occasions. Hobi went so far as to say that it is his favourite flavour.

The most memorable being the time they appeared with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V on Run BTS in February 2019. During the same episode, V, RM, Jin, and Jimin confessed their dislike towards the flavour. According to Soompi, Namjoon went on to say, "Combining precious chocolate with toothpaste flavour is sacrilegious.”

Apart from Hoseok and JK, idols like Kang Daniel, IU, SHINee’s Taemin, and NCT members Jungwoo, Doyoung and Jisung have also expressed their love for the controversial flavour. Do you like mint chocolate chip ice cream? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

