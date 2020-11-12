Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 11: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum deliver many emotional bromance moments; Ratings steady

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Ep 11 premiered last night. While the episode watched Lee Dong Wook plan his attack on the Imoogi, fans gushed over his on-screen bond with Kim Bum.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered its 11th episode last night. The episode was packed with drama, emotions and ended on a high note which has us counting down tonight's episode. The new episode watch Lee Rang (Kim Bum) on the crossroads, caught between choosing his love for Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and his debt, history repeating for Nam Ji A (Jo Bo Ah) while Yeon plots his plan to beat the Imoogi. As Ji A and Yeon try to break the cycle from repeating itself, Rang believes he has been abandoned again.

As a result, he makes a deal with Imoogi's caretaker to lure his brother. Rang convinces Yeon to meet him at Imoogi's hideout and offers him the spiked coffee. Just when we think things could be over, Yeon and Rang reveal to have taken each others' forms to trick the caretaker. The episode ends with Ji A's parents returning. Amid the intense drama, fans found themselves getting emotional about Yeon and Rang's sibling love. Especially when Yeon pats Rang's cheek, asking him to stay by his side while Yeon behaving like the perfect hyung while protecting his young brother.

Check out the moments below:

Lee yeon being the older proctector brother that Lee rang wanted so much

They're on the same side finally #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEP11 pic.twitter.com/nphPgx59dH — (@AnimeAndDramas) November 12, 2020

R: No matter how hard I think, I cant get out of the contract

Y: You can

R: How?

Y: Lets change, with me. And just how he wanted, bring me to him LEE BROTHERS RISEEEE!!!! The way yeon touched rang’s cheek made me soft istg#TaleOfTheNineTailedEP11

pic.twitter.com/IKwIv8vzSS — (@kdramapetite) November 11, 2020

Y: Hyung will save you The way he called himself hyung to rang IM UGLY CRYING#TaleOfTheNineTailedEP11

pic.twitter.com/ZULYKArQM0 — (@kdramapetite) November 11, 2020

its over for everyone once these fox brothers team up. this brotherly love -hate is oddly a touching relationship. literally the thor and loki of Korea. #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEP11 pic.twitter.com/lmhXcvUseV — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Soompi reports that the latest episode witnessed a slight increase in ratings as compared to the ratings to its 10th episode. Neilson Korea revealed Tale of the Nine-Tailed garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.863 per cent.

What was your favourite part of last night's episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

