Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 13: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah's steamy kiss drop jaws; A confrontation awaits in Ep14

Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered its episode 13 on Wednesday night. While there were a number of scenes that became the highlight of the episode, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah's steamy was the biggest talk of the town.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

Tale of the Nine-Tailed skipped a week to ensure that there is a high quality of production. While the wait was long, it was worth the wait. A number of events unfolded on the episode, which includes the Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri) taking over Nam Ji Ah's (Jo Bo Ah) body to threaten Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), Yu Ri (Kim Yong Ji) offers her life to the Imoogi in return of Lee Rang's (Kim Bum) life. Meanwhile, Imoogi warns of a catastrophe in the making with a deadly and incurable virus.

Amid these events, Ji Ah is obviously terrified for she feels a sense of Deja Vu taking place and she doesn't want the events that took place 600 years ago to be repeated. Yeon realises her fear and scoops her away from the madness unfolding. As the two spend time alone, the act as a married couple, giving us such adorable moments before they break into a steamy liplock and make love. Ji Ah and Yeon decide to head back to the heart of the problems with the gumiho making a plan in his head.

The nine-tailed fox comes up with the perfect plan to kill Imoogi's Horcrux in Ji Ah and manages to trap the Imoogi. The upcoming episode will watch Imoogi attempt to escape from the trap. Will Yeon allow history to repeat itself? We'll have to watch the episode to know. Soompi shared photos from the upcoming episode and teased that before it all ends, the Imoogi and the Gumiho will cross paths in private in form of a confrontation.

While details of the confrontation haven't been revealed, a source of the production did reveal that Yeon's attention in the episode is to save Ji Ah. "With both Lee Yeon and Imoogi in extreme situations, Lee Yeon will focus on ways to save Nam Ji Ah. Please check the next episode to check Lee Yeon’s plans, which are always unpredictable," the source revealed.

Well, we cannot wait! Meanwhile, the publication has also revealed that Tale of the Nine-Tailed episode 13 witnessed a stable rating. Nielson Korea revealed that the episode witnessed an average nationwide rating of 5.195 per cent. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

