Tale Of The Nine Tailed Ep 7: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum starrer oozes Harry Potter vibes

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

Six episodes down, the Tale of Nine-Tailed is unfolding into an interesting watch for fans. The tvN drama starring Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum in the lead revolves around the folklore of the Gumiho aka the mystical fox with nine tails. Over the past three weeks, we have understood the past that connects Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) while the troubles brewing courtesy Lee Rang. The sixth episode especially brought the viewers closer to the possible catastrophe waiting to happen.

For the unversed, the sixth episode saw Ji Ah sacrifice her fox bead in return of Lee Yeon, who was trapped by the fortune teller at the folk village. Little did she know that she was giving up the shield that was protecting her from the Imoogi (Earth Dragon) awakened with the efforts of Lee Rang in the previous few episodes. The sixth episode watched the reincarnated dragon, who is now a little boy growing up away from the attention of the world, finds access to her mind and transports her to the hidden room.

Though their interaction is short, it was enough to send chills down the spine. Ji Ah wakes up from what she thinks is a nightmare but with scales of the Imoogi. The Tale of the Nine-Tailed ep 6 ending evoked the memories of Harry Potter. The scene reminded us, along with a few internet users, of Horcruxes. For those unknown to the concept, Horcruxes are a hidden fragment of a wizard or witch's soul that allows the person to remain immortal even if the body is destroyed.

In Harry Potter, there were eight Horcruxes of Voldemort, one of which was accidentally made through Harry. In Tale of the Nine-Tailed, the number of Horcruxes the Imoogi made is still unclear. However, there seems to be at least two of them that have surfaced. One of which was protected in the well by the Shaman's family while the other resides in Ji Ah. This would explain the numerous warnings Lee Yeon received to stay away from Ji Ah.

What do you think of this theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

