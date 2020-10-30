Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 8: Lee Dong Wook picks Kim Bum over Jo Bo Ah and ratings witness a spike

Tale of the Nine-Tailed delivered an intense episode 8 which watched Lee Dong Wook tasked to pick between Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah. The episode witnessed a spike in ratings.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired its eighth episode and it was all things intense. While we walked into the episode knowing that Jo Bo Ah's Nam Ji Ah has learned about her death by the hands of Lee Dong Wook's Lee Yeon, the new episode shed light on how the Imoogi took over the princess's life in the past. We also learn about Kim Bum's Lee Rang meeting his brother, Lee Yeon, in the forest of starvation and the bond they shared.

However, the episode took an interesting turn when an uninvited guest walked into Lee Rang and Ji Ah's life to place them in between their biggest fears. While Lee Rang found his way back into the forest of starvation and battling the zombies owing to his fears of abandonment, Ji Ah was seated on the back seat of the car, revisiting the horrific night of the crash that took her parents away from her.

While the duo battled their biggest fears, Lee Yeon was placed in front of two doors. One lead to Rang, who was battling for his life, while the other would help Yeon save Ji Ah. Yeon chooses to save Rang. The reason behind his choice is still unknown. However, it definitely seems like Yeon and Ji Ah's problems are far from over by his decision.

Despite it all, fans were thrilled to watch Lee Yeon choose Lee Rang. Check out a few reactions below:

Both lee rang and nam ji ah is in danger, but lee yeon chose to save his brother first! I’m in tears. Please let these brothers reconcile completely! #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedep8 pic.twitter.com/pFt8zS3EBh — ‏ً (@kdramaspost) October 30, 2020

Lee yeon chose to save lee rang

tbh I didn't expect Lee Yeon to choose LR but I'm glad he did.#TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp8 pic.twitter.com/L7qrehX0un — A&D (@AnimeAndDramas) October 30, 2020

THE WAY YEON CHOSE RANG FIRST and for next week's eps yeon asks rang what's the thing he fears the most and rang says: being abandoned. AND YEON SAYS I'VE NEVER ABANDONED YOU (may contains inaccuracies but still ) WHY IS THIS SO SAD LEE BROTHERS #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp8 pic.twitter.com/4p7ZOWdiHV — tara (@procrastinatar) October 29, 2020

As we wait for another week to pass by before we learn the twists awaiting the forbidden lovers, the heart-pacing episode watched the ratings spike. Via Soompi, Neilson Korea revealed that the tvN drama recorded a rating above the 5 per cent mark. The episode recorded 5.137 per cent rating, coming close to the rating of the drama's premiere episode. The seventh episode witnessed a rating of 4.789 per cent.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

