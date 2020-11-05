  1. Home
Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 9: Lee Dong Wook saves Kim Bum, kisses Jo Bo Ah to serve intense EP; Rating strong

Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered its episode 9 and it was dramatic, the least to say. Here's a quick recap of all that happened and the ratings.
Before we proceed: Spoilers Ahead: 

Is it just us or is Tale of the Nine-Tailed getting better with every passing week? The Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah starrer premiered its 9th episode on Wednesday and it was packed with drama. The last time we saw the gumiho brothers, they were fighting against the zombies in the forest of starvation. As expected, Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) and Lee Rang (Kim Bum) managed to escape the nightmare and delivered brother goals on the way. 

One of our favourite moments from the series came through this episode. Evidently stunned by Yeon's decision of saving him over the love of his life, Nam Ji Ah, Rang asks Yeon to give him proof that he is actually his sibling. In return, Yeon remembers Rang's childhood bedwetting habit. This scene not only won us over but several fans of the tvN drama took to Twitter and gushed about it. 

The episode went on to present a shift in Lee Rang's bond with Lee Yeon as the latter sacrifices himself for his brother. Meanwhile, Ji Ah dives into her subconscious mind as a way to protect herself from the Imoogi while she is seated in the car that snatched her parents away. Keeping the mysterious juice lady and the Imoogi away from her fears, she reunites with her parents in the dream. Despite knowing that it isn't real, she continues to live it out. 

Soon enough, Lee Yeon and Ji Ah manage to draw a connection and attempt to find a way out. As the episode moves on, Yeon finally crosses paths with the juice lady only to come to a step closer to Imoogi. He manages to grab hold his collar and obtain a button which might help Yeon find his way to Imoogi in reality in the upcoming episode. Amid this drama, fans were treated to a heartwarming kiss featuring Lee Yeon and Ji Ah! 

The dramatic episode kept the ratings high. Via Soompi, Neilson Korea revealed Tale of the Nine-Tailed witnessed nationwide ratings of 5.115 per cent, with a peak rating of 5.7 per cent with the ninth episode. 

What was your favourite moment from the episode? Let us know in the comments below. 

