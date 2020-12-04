  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tale of the Nine Tailed finale bows on a bittersweet note; Ending leaves fans in an emotional mess

Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired its finale episode on Thursday. The bittersweet ending left fans weeping like a baby.
5416 reads Mumbai
Tale of the Nine TailedTale of the Nine Tailed finale bows on a bittersweet note; Ending leaves fans in an emotional mess
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead: 

The Tale of the Nine came to an end this week. The tvN drama starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah aired its finale episode on Thursday night. While there were a few happy endings, the 16th episode featured a huge twist that left fans heartbroken. While we walked into the finale episode sans Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) following his sacrifice, an air of a twist in the making was evident. Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) and Lee Rang (Kim Bum) were a mess following Lee Yeon's death. 

The two tried everything in their control to pull strings and bring Yeon back. After their numerous attempts, the two end up finding their way to 10th Lord of the Underworld. Begging for Yeon's return, the two are ready to sacrifice their lives in return. Amid the thug of war on who should sacrifice their lives, Rang manages to convince the 10th Lord of the Underworld. 

His death leads to Yeon's return in a human form but it was evident that no one was happy with the way things panned out. Although Yeon and Ji Ah tied the knot and began leading a human and mundane life. But in the end, Yeon was seen seated by his brother's resting place and remembering him. These turn of events have left fans weeping. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their thoughts. See the reactions: 

Meanwhile, the finale recorded the show's second-highest rating of all-time. Via Soompi, Nielson Korea revealed that the Tale of the Nine-Tailed's average nationwide ratings was recorded at 5.785 per cent. The highest rating was recorded on premiere night. 

What did you think of the series? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook bids farewell to Lee Yeon farewell with a crown and a gumiho cake

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

You may like these
Tale of the Nine Tailed Quiz: How well do you know the Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah starrer?
Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook bids farewell to Lee Yeon farewell with a crown and a gumiho cake
Dear Oppa: A fan from Singapore showers Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook with love
Lee Yeon, Lee Rang or the Imoogi: Which Tale of the Nine Tailed character is your soulmate?
Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 13: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah's steamy kiss drop jaws; A confrontation awaits in Ep14
Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook APOLOGISES to You Quiz On The Block with coffee truck for THIS reason