Tale of the Nine Tailed finale bows on a bittersweet note; Ending leaves fans in an emotional mess

Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired its finale episode on Thursday. The bittersweet ending left fans weeping like a baby.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

The Tale of the Nine came to an end this week. The tvN drama starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah aired its finale episode on Thursday night. While there were a few happy endings, the 16th episode featured a huge twist that left fans heartbroken. While we walked into the finale episode sans Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) following his sacrifice, an air of a twist in the making was evident. Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) and Lee Rang (Kim Bum) were a mess following Lee Yeon's death.

The two tried everything in their control to pull strings and bring Yeon back. After their numerous attempts, the two end up finding their way to 10th Lord of the Underworld. Begging for Yeon's return, the two are ready to sacrifice their lives in return. Amid the thug of war on who should sacrifice their lives, Rang manages to convince the 10th Lord of the Underworld.

His death leads to Yeon's return in a human form but it was evident that no one was happy with the way things panned out. Although Yeon and Ji Ah tied the knot and began leading a human and mundane life. But in the end, Yeon was seen seated by his brother's resting place and remembering him. These turn of events have left fans weeping. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their thoughts. See the reactions:

this is so devastating lee rang showed the biggest character growth throughout the series and he deserves so much better #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 pic.twitter.com/eO21GKmDVA — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) December 3, 2020

TALE OF THE NINE TAILED EP 16 The way everyone was running to stop Rang! Shirroooooooooooo! Jebaaaaaaaal this is sooooooo unfair!!!!!! Rang Sacrificed himself to bring back Yeon! #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 pic.twitter.com/MdJ2gwEaSB — lusyel (@lusyelreyes) December 3, 2020

this is not the kind of parallelism i was expecting from the series. my heart will never get over this lee brothers best boys #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 pic.twitter.com/ZwGlJYOuQU — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) December 3, 2020

BRING BACK HIM...OMG I DON'T FREAKIN CARE ABT RANGYURI ANYMORE JUST BRING HIM BACK HOW COULD YOU KILL HIM OF ALL PEOPLE #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 #TaleOfTheNineTailedFinale

pic.twitter.com/6aaAdMNKKq — (@kdramachiato) December 3, 2020

lee rang reincarnated as a human again and he met his brother lee yeon #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 pic.twitter.com/fpgoqzY1Vr — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) December 3, 2020

can we all agree that Kim Beom really fits the character of "Lee Rang" yes look at those eyes,his acting skills and everything,no Kim Beom,no Lee Rang so he deserves to have a lovelife and happy ending#TaleOfTheNineTailedFinale #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 pic.twitter.com/vuBncyhlDz — (@_kdramaesthetic) December 3, 2020

Rang sacrificed himself to bring back Yeon This is so heartbreaking He's my favorite character #TaleOfTheNineTailedFinale#TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 pic.twitter.com/vTzp7Jutlx — (@AnimeAndDramas) December 3, 2020

WHY LEE RANG HAVE TO SACRIFICE HIMSELF?!?! WHY SECOND LEAD HAVE TO DIE!?! OUR POOR BABY FOX i can’t stop crying now #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 #TaleOfTheNineTailedFinale #LeeRang pic.twitter.com/LcaEhibOoZ — lee. (@jxxvvxxkk) December 3, 2020

Cryingggggg. No I'm happy but still i want him to be born as LeeRang again and as LeeYeon brother. Not as someone else #TaleOfTheNineTailed #TaleOfTheNineTailedEp16 #TaleOfTheNineTailedFinale pic.twitter.com/GxoyvdxHer — ann | #YOON_KAIROS #KIMBEOM (@lomlwb) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the finale recorded the show's second-highest rating of all-time. Via Soompi, Nielson Korea revealed that the Tale of the Nine-Tailed's average nationwide ratings was recorded at 5.785 per cent. The highest rating was recorded on premiere night.

What did you think of the series? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook bids farewell to Lee Yeon farewell with a crown and a gumiho cake

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×