Tale of the Nine Tailed: Kim Yong Ji bites into a treat from the food truck sent by Lee Min Ho to Kim Bum

Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Kim Yong Ji thrilled that her 'Pyeha' Lee Min Ho from The King: Eternal Monarch and 'Lee Rang' ala Kim Bum know each other

It was a heartwarming sight to see Lee Min Ho showering his support to Kim Bum on the sets of Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The two handsome Korean actors starred in Boys Over Flowers and have remained friends long after the K-drama ended. Lee Min Ho sent a food truck on the sets of the tvN drama and reminded us of their special bond. While fans couldn't stop gushing about their friendship, Kim Bum's Tale of the Nine-Tailed co-star Kim Yong Ji was thrilled to see the onscreen half-human half-fox bond with the on-screen King.

Fans would remember that before the actress turned into a gumiho for Tale of the Nine-Tailed and shook hands with Kim Bum's Lee Rang, she played a double role on The King: Eternal Monarch. The stunning diva shared the screen with Lee Min Ho, playing as a cafe owner in one dimension of the world and a member of the Kingdom of Corea in the parallel dimension.

Sharing her excitement over Lee Min Ho sending the food truck sent to Kim Bum, Kim Yong Ji took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of biting into what appeared to be a churro from the food truck. A fan translation revealed that Kim Yong Ji was excited to learn that her "Pheya" and "Lee Rang" knew each other. Check out the photo below:

Apart from Kim Yong Ji, The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan also showered his love on Kim Bum and Lee Min Ho. The actor, who is currently completing his military training, liked the pictures of the food truck posted by Kim Bum to show his support. Check out the photos below:

Credits :Instagram

