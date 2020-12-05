Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum & more bid emotional goodbye to the drama

Tale of the Nine-Tailed cast Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum and more took to Instagram to say goodbye to the show after its tear-jerking ending today.

The cast of Tale of the Nine-Tailed shared their final thoughts over the drama wrapping up on December 3. The tvN program is a fantasy action romance drama that starred Lee Dong Wook as the male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang, and Lee Tae Ri as the beast Imoogi. On December 4, Lee Dong Wook posted photos on Instagram of himself holding a cake in front of a van that’s been decorated to celebrate his hard work on the drama.

He wrote: “I sincerely thank the director and writer who believed in me and trusted me. I always felt reassured on set because you would always listen to me, no matter what I suggested. I also sincerely thank the actors who I worked with on this project. I always tried to take the lead on set, and I once again thank Jo Bo Ah who would always console me, endure, and wait. It was an honour to be able to act with you. Thank you so, so much to our staff who kept working hard without getting exhausted during the very long time of seven months, and I love you.”

Jo Bo Ah shared photos on Instagram of herself in her role and wrote: “I sincerely thank all the viewers who loved Tale of the Nine-Tailed. It was a precious drama that was imbued with the passion and love of all the cast and crew, including the director and writer. I felt honoured and happy to be a member of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed team.”

Kim Bum said on Instagram: “We’ve finished seven months of filming and are saying a final farewell.” He continued, “Ever since I first saw Lee Rang, he looked very lonely to me and there were many parts of him that made me want to take care of him. Since so many other people also loved him, I was able to warmly send him off.”

Lee Tae Ri posted on Instagram with his own celebration photos. He wrote, “I was so happy to be able to meet the charming character Imoogi and present him to all of you. I was thankful to be able to work on a great drama. It was thanks to the support from all of you that I could keep up my strength until the end and wrap it up well! I sincerely thank you, and I will return with a great project and as an improved actor!”

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed finale bows on a bittersweet note; Ending leaves fans in an emotional mess

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×