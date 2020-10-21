Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook reveals his goal for career; Talks about taking feedback from co stars

Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Lee Dong Wook opened up about his goal for his acting career, feedback from co-stars and hobbies.

Lee Dong Wook currently stars in tvN's Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The actor plays a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox). Although the series has aired just four episodes, the show has generated a good buzz among K-drama lovers. As we brace ourselves to watch the fifth episode, a new interview of the handsome actor has released. Lee Dong Wook posed for the cover of Nylon and got candid about work with the magazine. Via Soompi, the actor revealed his ultimate goal as an actor is to become a trusted name among fans.

"My goal is to become an actor viewers can trust, but I enjoy venturing out without hesitation and endlessly taking on new challenges," he said. With a number of hit shows under his belt, which includes My Girl, Scent of a Woman, Hotel King, Goblin and Touch Your Heart, it is safe to say the actor is not only among the trusted actors but also one of the most loved K-drama stars from the industry.

The actor went on to reveal that he accepts his co-star's feedback actively for he also shares his feedback with them. "When the actors I work with give their opinions, I actively accept them. Since I give my own opinions, I need to be able to listen to the opinions of others as well," he said. Comparing his character of the gumiho with his real life, the actor said, "I don’t have a gumiho’s special ability, and since I have to live in accordance with society, I try to get along with everyone. However, I tend to display a sense of responsibility proper to the role I’m given when it’s needed."

Stepping aside from work, Lee Dong Wook revealed that during his spare time, he enjoys listening to music and exercising. "Normally, I enjoy listening to music and exercising to spend the time," he said.

Have you watched Tale of the Nine-Tailed yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

