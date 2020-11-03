Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook starrer & Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch have THIS in common

Tale of the Nine-Tailed is set to premiere its Ep 9 this week. As we were catching up with the drama, we realised that the show bears a sweet connection with The King: Eternal Monarch.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed will be airing its ninth episode this week. A number of events unfolded last week with Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), Lee Rang (Kim Bum) and Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) in focus. Lee Yeon chose Lee Rang over Nam Ji Ah while the duo live out their worst nightmares and Nam Ji Ah learns the reality of the past. Amid this all, fans were gushing when Lee Rang crosses path with his beloved puppy, who he lost in the forest fire centuries ago.

It was heartwarming to see the puppy take the form of a human being in the present time. Lee Rang decided to take the little one out for a meal. While the young star shared a sweet bond Kim Bum, the child actor looked familiar. Soon enough we realised that the child star was Jung Si Yul, who also seen in the popular summer show The King: Eternal Monarch. For the unversed, Jung Si Yul played Jr Woo Do Hwan aka Jo Young in the Lee Min Ho lead drama. Like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Jung Si Yul left a lasting impact on the viewers of the SBS drama with his sweet bond with Lee Min Ho's junior version, played by Jeong Hyun Jun.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode could watch Lee Yeon finally cross paths with the Imoogi and attempt to save Nam Ji Ah from her horrifying nightmare.

