Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook starrer sees two The King: Eternal Monarch stars with Kim Bum in Ep 12

Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered its 12th episode this week. While the shocking twists had our attention, we couldn't help but think of Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch in one of the scenes from the tvN drama's latest episode.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

The Tail of the Nine-Tailed delivered some jaw-dropping twists in episodes 11 and 12. The first being the insane gumiho switch that the two Lee brothers (played by Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum) used to trick the Imoogi's caretaker and bring back Nam Ji A's (Jo Bo Ah) parents to life. The second and honestly the most heartbreaking scene this week was Ki Yu-Ri (Kim Yong Ji) stabbing Lee Rang (Kim Bum) under the Imoogi's influence.

With both the episodes revolving around the two high points, we had a throwback to The King: Eternal Monarch with episode 12. Fans of Lee Min Ho starrer would recall that the little boy (Jung Si Yul) who plays the human version of Lee Rang's dog Geomdung in Tale of the Nine-Tailed was also seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. The young actor essayed the role of Jr. Woo Do Hwan on the screen in the summer drama.

On the Thursday night's episode, the child artist stars shared Kim Yong Ji, who coincidentally played Woo Do Hwan's love interest in The King: Eternal Monarch. The two stars cross paths on the screen after Lee Rang decides to bring the little boy home after he watched him be abused by his step-father. Although there are a few scenes between the two, our favourite features the two treating Lee Rang. As Yu Ri wraps her head around the medical box kept in front of her, the little ball of cuteness walks in to help her and eventually rubs medicine on Lee Rang's chest.

Watching them interact and attempt to treat a wounded Lee Rang was a heartwarming sight! While we know that the upcoming episode doesn't hold a bright sight for Yu Ri's fate, do you hope that there are a few more scenes featuring the little one and Yu Ri? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

