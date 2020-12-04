Tale of the Nine Tailed Quiz: How well do you know the Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah starrer?

Tale of the Nine-Tailed Quiz: With the Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah starrer ending this week, take this quiz to know if you've paid attention or you have to rewatch the show.

Over the past three months, week after week, Tale of the Nine-Tailed has given us reasons to laugh, cry and wait. The tvN drama set on the folklore theme starred Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah in the lead. The drama aired its last episode on Thursday night. Now that the series has ended, do you dare to take the Tale of the Nine-Tailed quiz to know how well do you know the show?

With the finale aired, how about you test your knowledge of whether you're actually well-versed with Tale of the Nine-Tailed? Take the quiz below:

The show traced the journey of a male gumiho (nine-tailed mythical fox), played by Lee Dong Wook, who is looking for his first love, played by Jo Bo Ah, that died centuries ago. When their path crosses, a series of unnatural events unfold and the ghosts of their past hunt them down. As the story unfolds, we cross paths with the gumiho's half brother, Lee Rang, played by Kim Bum, and many other supporting characters who bring to life a number of myths.

Following the end of the series, Lee Dong Wook took to Instagram and shared his thoughts. Check it out in the link below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook bids farewell to Lee Yeon farewell with a crown and a gumiho cake

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×