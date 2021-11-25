‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ star Jo Bo Ah and Song Seung Heon reportedly cast in new mystery thriller film

Keyeast and King Kong Entertainment said, "Jo Bo Ah and Song Seung Heon received offers respectively to appear in the movie 'Hidden Face' and are positively reviewing it." It is a thriller movie depicting a mysterious story that unfolds when one enters a lover's secret room and is unexpectedly locked up in order to confirm love.

Kim Dae Woo, who directed 'Obsessed', is said to be directing this mystery thriller film. If Jo Bo Ah confirms her appearance, it will be her first screen comeback after the movie 'Thorn', which was released in 2014. Jo Bo Ah is a South Korean actress, model and host known for her roles in ‘Temperature of Love’ (2017), ‘Goodbye to Goodbye’ (2018), ‘My Strange Hero’ (2018), ‘Forest’ (2020), and ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ (2020).

Jo Bo Ah has been cast opposite Ahn Bo Hyun in the upcoming drama ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ which is about a man named Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun), a military prosecutor who chose the job for money. After meeting Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah), a military prosecutor who chose the job for revenge, the two fight evil in the military to become true prosecutors.

Song Seung Heon is a South Korean model and actor. He has acted in various television dramas, notably ‘Autumn in My Heart’ (2000), ‘East of Eden’ (2008), ‘My Princess’ (2011), ‘Black’ (2017), ‘Player’ (2018), ‘The Great Show’ (2019), and ‘Dinner Mate’ (2020). His latest on-screen appearance was in the fourth season of ‘Voice’ (2021).

He had a lot of concerns regarding his role as Dereck Jo in ‘Voice 4’, he said, “When I was first offered the role, I was excited, but at the same time, I felt like I was put under pressure considering the huge fandom the series has”.

