Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong Wook bids farewell to Lee Yeon farewell with a crown and a gumiho cake

Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired its finale episode on Thursday. Following the end, Lee Dong Wook took to Instagram and thanked his team, co-stars and fans for all the love.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired its finale episode on Thursday night. The tvN drama watched Lee Dong Wook play a male gumiho with Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum by his side. As fans share their thoughts on social media, Lee Dong Wook took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards fans, co-stars and his director. Sharing a series of photos from the sets, the actor was seen seated in a van sporting a suit topped with a crown and a cake in his hand.

Lee Dong Wook's cake featured a drawing of a gumiho. Sharing the photos, Lee Dong Wook began by thanking his director. As translated via Google Translations, the actor said, "I sincerely thank the director and writer who believed in me a lot and entrusted me." He thanked Jo Bo Ah for starring with him in the show. "Thank you again to Actor Jo Boa for patiently waiting for me, who always tried to get ahead in the field. It was an honour to be able to act together," he said.

The actor thanked the team for working relentlessly for seven months. "We thank and love our staff who ran for a long period of time without getting tired of 7 months. It is our staff who completed the Gumi Hodian from start to finish. Thank you," he said. Lee Dong Wook concluded his post by thanking fans. "In fact, I cannot express everything in words of gratitude... I am sorry and regret that I can only express it like this. Just sincerely thank you and thank you again. I tried to show you 'Lee Yeon' breathing alive. Even if there is something missing, I hope you will understand it generously and remember it for a long time," he said.

The actor requested fans to take care of their health. Check out the complete post below:

Credits :Instagram

