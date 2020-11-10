Tale of the Nine Tailed stars Kim Bum, Jo Bo Ah & others celebrate Lee Dong Wook's birthday with a hearty meal

Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor Kim Bum took to Instagram and revealed that the cast came together for a meal and marked Lee Dong Wook's birthday. The actor turned a year older last week.

Tale of Nine-Tailed airs its 11th episode this week. The Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah starrer has held the audience's attention. While fans are eager to see the upcoming episode on-screen, they will be delighted to learn that the cast came together off-screen for a meal. Kim Bum took to Instagram and shared pictures of the cast from their outing. Going by the emojis used by the actor, it seems that the cast came together to celebrate Lee Dong Wook's birthday which took place last week.

One of the frames featured Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Hwang Hee, Lee Tae Ri, Kim Yong Ji and himself, seated on a table and posing for the camera. Lee Dong Wook had his arm wrapped around Hwang Hee while Jo Bo Ah seated behind him. Hwang Hee replicated Lee Dong Wook's pose and melted our hearts with their endearing off-screen friendship. On the other side of the table, Kim Bum was seated between Lee Tae Ri and Kim Yong Ji. The trio held up a "V" sign as the camera captured the sweet memory.

The actor shared the photo on the social media platform using the emojis of a fox with a birthday cake along with two snakes and three foxes.

In another picture shared by the actor, Kim Bum was seen posing with just the supporting cast members of the show. The quadrant posed for a quick selca. He shared the picture with three fox emojis and a snake emoji, denoting each actor's character on the show.

Check out the photos below:

Are you watching Tale of the Nine-Tailed? Let us know your take in the comments below.

