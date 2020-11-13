Tale of the Nine Tailed won't air next week for THIS reason; Hospital Playlist S2's shoot to begin next month?

Lee Dong-wook starrer Tale of the Nine Tailed will not be airing any episodes next week. On the other hand, a report reveals that Hospital Playlist Season 2 will commence filming next month.

2020 has truly been a time of awakening for most of us as for the better part of the year, we were confined to our homes on lockdown and quarantine mode. However, for many, entertainment played a big role in providing a distraction from the real world, especially K-dramas. Amongst the universally loved shows to come out in 2020 was Hospital Playlist, which became such a resounding success that a Season 2 was given.

According to a recent report by Sports Donga via Soompi, Hospital Playlist Season 2 will begin filming in early December while preparations are currently underway. As per the report, the tvN drama's production team is finalising the casting for supporting characters and extras. While the central focus of the storyline will continue to shine on the five main leads - Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-joon, Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jung-won, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Joon-wan, Kim Dae-myung Yang Seok-hyung and Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-hwa, the next season will also welcome some new characters.

Regarding the report about Hospital Playlist Season 2 commencing shoot next month, tvN commented to Newsen, "Hospital Playlist is currently hard at working preparing for the second season,” and added, “It is difficult to announce the exact start schedule for filming, so we ask for your understanding," via Soompi.

Hospital Playlist will air sometime in 2021.

On the other hand, Tale of The Nine Tailed, starring Lee Dong-wook as Lee Yeon, Jo Bo-ah as Nam Ji-ah, Kim Bum as Lee Rang and Kim Yong-ji as Ki Yu-ri, will not be airing Ep 13 and 14 next week. Explaining the reason for this decision, a source from the tvN drama shared with Star Today, "In order to ensure an improved and more complete quality of production, Tale of the Nine Tailed will take a break from airing for a week," via Soompi.

As of now, on November 18, there will be a special highlight broadcast of Tale of the Nine Tailed while on November 19, Future Class will air instead. Tale of the Nine Tailed Ep 13 and 14 will air on November 25 and 26.

Tale of the Nine Tailed fans will be disappointed with the news, especially after this week's Ep 11 and 12 cliffhanger with the heated anticipation to know about Lee Rang's fate.

ALSO READ: Tale of the Nine Tailed: Why Lee Dong Wook starrer brings a blanket of memories from Gong Yoo led Goblin

What did you think of Tale of the Nine Tailed's storyline so far and what do you think will happen next? How excited are you for Hospital Playlist 2? Share your thoughts, theories and excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×