Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook APOLOGISES to You Quiz On The Block with coffee truck for THIS reason

Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Lee Dong Wook sent a coffee truck to the sets of You Quiz On The Block with an apology note.
27574 reads Mumbai
Lee Dong Wook sends You Quiz On The Block a coffee truck to apologise
Sending coffee trucks on sets of shows as a sign of support is common in the Korean entertainment industry. We've seen a number of stars show their support via the truck this year alone. However, Lee Dong Wook's coffee truck to the sets of You Quiz On The Block is grabbing eyeballs for a different reason. Dispatch reported that The Tale of the Nine-Tailed star sent across a coffee truck addressing the show with an apology printed on the banner. 

On the show's recent episode, Yoo Jae Suk revealed noticing the coffee truck from the Goblin alum with a banner reading, "I’m sorry. I didn’t mean it." The sweet and sincere apology had everyone's attention. But why did Lee Dong Wook apologise? The incident dates back to October. If you have been following Tale of the Nine-Tailed, you would recall when Lee Dong Wook's Lee Yeon and Jo Bo Ah's Nam Ji Ah bonded over a number of common interests. 

Sitting by the lakeside and beers in their hands, they were seen discussing their favourite movies, activities and more! During the "this or that" session, Lee Yeon asked Nam Ji Ah to pink between You Quiz on the Block and Amazing Saturday. The duo screamed Amazing Saturday in sync and drank to it. The mention of Amazing Saturday on the episode was considered as fulfilment of a dare that the host of the game show had asked to perform. Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum had lost to the competing team in the episode they appeared on and were asked to mention Amazing Saturday on the tvN drama. 

Although the comparison was taken as a joke, it seems like Lee Dong Wook felt the need to apologise and sent over the truck. Acknowledging the sweet gesture, host Yoo Jae Suk said, "No need to be sorry," before thanking the actor was the truck. 

If this isn't the sweetest thing, we don't know what is! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Gong Yoo REVEALS he's not courageous in love life; Calls Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook 'actual fox'

Credits :Dispatch Getty Images

