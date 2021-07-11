Tale of Nokdu star Jang Dong Yoon to return to romantic comedy after cancellation of Joseon Exorcist

Jang Dong Yoon would play a fairy who falls in love after falling victim to her own spell in "My Man is Cupid".

Jang Dong Yoon is set to return to screens after the cancellation of Joseon Exorcist as a fairy in love in the new romantic comedy My Man is Cupid. On July 8, Jang Dong Yoon's agency, Dongyi Company confirmed that the actor has received the script and is considering the casting offer for My Man is Cupid. If negotiations go through, the 28-year-old actor will play Cheon Sang Hyuk, a fairy who falls deeply in love after being shot by his own arrow. Cheon Sang Hyuk can live as a man in the modern world because he burned his wings 500 years ago. He has built a supposedly unbreakable barrier against women.

Regarding the female counterpart of the series, there are no further details, except that she lost her soul mate as a result of a complicated situation.

Produced by HB Entertainment, with the script written by Heo Sung Hee, My Man is Cupid will begin its filming stage in the second half of 2021. It has no approximate release date or confirmed broadcast channel so far.

My Man is Cupid would become the return of Jang Dong Yoon to acting after the resounding failure of Joseon Exorcist, a fantasy historical mega-production that was canceled with only two episodes on the air due to the public boycott by elements that they claim attacked the Korean historical facts. Jang Dong Yoon is best known for his leading roles in the popular television series School 2017, A Poem a Day, The Tale of Nokdu, and Search.

